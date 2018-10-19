Senior April Bockin scored two goals and had an assist as the Gophers defeated Iowa 3-1 on Thursday night in their final home match of the Big Ten women's soccer regular season.

Bockin got her 25th career assist for Minnesota (9-7-1, 5-4-1 Big Ten) — she is fifth in program history — on a corner kick that set up Molly Fiedler's goal in the 14th minute.

Then Bockin made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute and added her second goal of the game and 10th of the season in the 63rd minute.

The victory clinched a spot in the Big Ten tournament for the Gophers.

WCHA showdown

The No. 3-ranked Gophers women's hockey team will play No. 4 Ohio State this weekend in a WCHA series at Ridder Arena. The games are at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Minnesota (5-0-1. 3-0-1 WCHA) went 0-3-1 vs. the Buckeyes (5-1, 2-0) during the 2017-18 regular season, but the Gophers beat Ohio State 2-0 in the WCHA tournament semifinals.

Nicole Schammel leads the Gophers in points with nine (two goals, seven assists) while Grace Zumwinkle has a team-high four goals. Taylor Heise was the WCHA's co-freshman of the week after getting two goals and two assists in a sweep of St. Cloud State.

•Karel Popper was named the Gophers volunteer goalie coach. He was an Ohio State assistant and goalie coach during the 2016-17 season.

U co-captains picked

Seniors Jordan Murphy and Dupree McBrayer were selected team captains for the Gophers men's basketball team.

"We've been here the longest and we know what to do," McBrayer said. "We have to take the responsibility to get everything together."

Marcus Fuller

Prospects game set

The first ever Minnesota High School All Star Prospects Game will be held Nov. 18 at the Tria Rink, the Wild's new practice facility.

The event is designed to provide the state's best high school hockey players a chance to showcase their skills in front of scouts from all levels of hockey.

Rooney honored

Minnesota Duluth women's hockey goaltender Maddie Rooney, of Andover, was named the 2018 Team Sportswoman of the Year by the Women's Sports Foundation at its 39th Annual Salute to Women in Sports Gala in New York City.

She helped lead the U.S. team to its first gold medal in 20 years at the 2018 Winter Olympics this past February.

NSIC basketball poll

Minnesota State Mankato and St. Cloud State were named the co-favorites in men's basketball in the NSIC preseason coaches poll.