Derek Falvey, the Twins Chief Baseball Officer, has been working the phones all afternoon. Most of the calls were because of Hurricane Irma, which became a Category 5 storm on Tuesday and is headed toward Florida.

The Florida Keys already are under a mandatory evacuation order. And the storm is affecting sporting events throughout the state, including baseball.

The Florida State League has cancelled its championship series, scheduled for this weekend. The winners of the two semifinal series that started on Tuesday will be declared co-champions. Class A Fort Myers of the Twins chain is in one of the best-of-three semifinals.

Falvey is making sure minor leaguers who stay in their dorms at the Century Link Sports Complex are getting out of town safely. Falvey also was checking on Twins prospects in the Dominican Republic, making sure they are taken care of as the storm will reach that country before the U.S.

"That's something we're paying a lot of attention to," Falvey said. "We are actively working to get our players out and get them on flights over the next couple of days."

The Twins annual instructional league in Fort Myers begins in just over a week, which could be affected by the storm.

"We're going to track it the next 24 hours," Falvey said. "It could head up the East coast. It could come around and hit the West coast of Florida. In reality, people who know a whole lot more than I do about this said there is no way to predict where it is going to go."

That's the U.S. It's different for players from the Caribbean countries. as Irma's 185 mph winds make it one of the most powerful storms ever in the Atlantic Ocean.

Kennys Vargas, Jose Berrios and Eddie Rosario all sat next to each other in the visitor's clubhouse before Tuesday's game, monitoring the storm and checking with friends and relatives. Irma could hit Puerto Rico by Wednesday, and Vargas said people he knows there have been stocking up on supplies.

"It's already raining there," said Vargas, who admitted he was nervous about the approaching storm.

Their immediate worry is that the storm will disrupt communication abilities, making it hard for them to check on loved ones.

Locally, residents here have been stocking up on supplies. Someone told me that it's hard to find bottled water in Fort Myers already. Wow.

Back to baseball.

Michael Tonkin and Robbie Grossman joined the club from Class AAA Rochester. Tonkin was somewhat of a surprise, given his struggles with the Twins before he was sent down and outrighted. But Tonkin posted a 1.73 ERA in 31 games for the Red Wings, and Rochester manager Mike Quade told Twins manager Paul Molitor that Tonkin was his most reliable arm.

Tonkin averaged 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings. He gave up a home run to the first batter he faced following his demotion, then never gave up another one.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Tonkin, the Twins called up the injured J.T. Chargois from Rochester and placed him on the 60-day disabled list. What a move for Chargois, who did nothing, besides getting injured, and is making major league money the rest of the season.

Grossman played in two games during a rehab stint at Rochester, and is in tonight's starting lineup.

Lefthander Hector Santiago, still slowed by upper thoracic back pain, has flown back to the Twin Cities for further evaluation. The Twins hope to get to the bottom of what ails Santiago, but Falvey said any chance of him starting at this point are pretty much disappeared. If he gets healthy, he will work out of the bullpen only.

The plan is for Miguel Sano, recovering from a stress reaction in his left shin, will hit off of a tee on Wednesday and will attempt some light jogging. Baby steps.....

Twins

Brian Dozier, 2B

Joe Mauer, 1B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Eddie Rosario, LF

Byron Buxton, CF

Max Kepler, RF

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

Jason Castro, C

Robbie Grossman, DH

Bartolo Colon, RHP

Rays

Kevin Kiermaier,CF

Corey Dickerson, DH

Evan Longoria, 3B

Lucas Duda, 1B

Steven Souza, Jr., RF

Brad Miller, 2B

Wilson Ramos, C

Mallex Smith, LF

Adeiny Hechevarria, SS

Jake Odorizzi, RHP