Your major appliances work hard for you. So why not pay some attention to your washer, dryer, dishwasher, fridge and stove?

“Lots of people think that the function of the washing machine or the dishwasher is to clean, so it must just clean itself,” said Melissa Maker, who runs a cleaning service in Toronto and the Clean My Space blog. “This isn’t the case. Over time, if you don’t keep these machines clean, there are things that can lead to their demise.”

We asked experts for ideas on the best ways to clean major home appliances.

First, dig out each appliance’s manual. You can probably get a version of it online.

Washing machine

Many washing machines have cleaning or sanitizing cycles. You can use vinegar or washing machine cleaner (made by companies including Tide and OxiClean) in that cycle to refresh your machine. Or just use those products and run a regular hot-water cycle.

Cleaning the interiors is especially important in high-efficiency machines, because they use less water, and excess detergent and clothing fibers can build up and cause odors.

Dryer

If you’re not already emptying your lint trap after every load, vow to be more diligent. Buildup will clog your dryer duct and could cause a fire. Meanwhile, if you haven’t had your vent cleaned recently, do an inspection. Vacuum out any lint clogged in there that might be affecting your dryer’s performance.

Becky Rapinchuk, cleaning expert and blogger at Clean Mama, pours a bit of white vinegar on a cloth and wipes down the seals on the door of her dryer frequently. It’s nice to rinse your lint catcher under running water once in a while.

Dishwasher

Some newer models have removable mesh filters that can clog with pieces of corn or a Lucky Charm, especially if you’re not a big pre-rinser. Pop out the filter and rinse under warm running water or gently brush with a toothbrush. If you see mineral deposit buildup inside your dishwasher, put two cups of vinegar in a glass container on the bottom rack, facing up, and run a hot cycle, advised Nathan Kryglowski, senior product marketing manager at KitchenAid. This way it splashes out throughout the cycle and doesn’t immediately rinse away. If your spray arms pop off, check the water jets to see whether they may be clogged with minerals and rinse them off, said Jill Notini, a spokeswoman for the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers.

Refrigerator

Taking everything out of your refrigerator and giving it a larger dose of TLC is a worthwhile fall chore. “We’ve found on surveys that people don’t clean refrigerators enough,” said Brian Sansoni, spokesman for the American Cleaning Institute. “It’s especially important to scrub out the shelves where you keep your meats.”

Pull your refrigerator away from the wall and clean any debris or dust from the back of the unit. If there is a removable grille on the front, clean behind it and make sure air can flow freely.

Range

To remove that baked-on gunk from your removable metal stovetop burners, Rapinchuk advises running them through the dishwasher. Or you can soak them in hot soapy water and then scrub them with a paste of kosher salt, baking soda and dish soap. If you have a stainless-steel stove top, she suggests wiping the surface using a sponge or a cloth dipped in warm soapy water and wrung out well. Avoid the gas burner holes. Most ceramic stovetops can be cleaned with warm soapy water or a vinegar and baking soda paste, according to Notini. Check your manual for specifics.