ROME, N.Y. — State police say a central New York fire that killed three young children may have been started by an electrical appliance in the home's laundry room.
However, Trooper Jack Keller tells the Observer-Dispatch that investigators are still working to pinpoint the exact cause and origin.
The July 23 mobile home fire in Rome, New York, has been ruled accidental.
A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday evening for three members of the Croad family: 2-year-old Temprince, 3-year-old Patrick III and 4-year-old Eliesse.
Their 1-year-old sister and parents are recovering from injuries suffered in the fire.
