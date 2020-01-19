ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Damani Applewhite scored 22 points and South Carolina State topped Florida A&M 81-65 on Saturday.
Applewhite finished shooting 6 of 8 from the field and missed just one of 11-attempted foul shots. He grabbed nine rebounds with five coming on the offensive end.
Jahmari Etienne had 12 points for South Carolina State (8-8, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Conference), Zacchaeus Sellers scored 10 and Ian Kinard grabbed 10 rebounds.
Nasir Core had 15 points for the Rattlers (4-12, 2-3). Evins Desir and MJ Randolph each scored 12.
South Carolina State matches up against Maryland Eastern Shore at home on Monday. Florida A&M matches up against NC Central at home on Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Andrus carries Prairie View past Grambling St. 64-57
Gerard Andrus had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Prairie View beat Grambling State 64-57 on Saturday.
Gophers
Aninye scores 15 points as Stetson holds off Jacksonville
Kenny Aninye scored 15 points as Stetson defeated Jacksonville 64-59 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Faulkner sends Northern Kentucky past Cleveland State 75-49
Sophomore Trevon Faulkner tossed in 24 points, matching his career high, and Northern Kentucky steamrolled Cleveland State 75-49 on Saturday.
Lynx
Souhan: Reeve committed to grooming other women to be WNBA head coaches
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve is thrilled with the WNBA's new CBA, which will raise the pay of players. She believes this could be a tipping point for women's sports and rights.
Gophers
USC completes rally to finish off Stanford 82-78 in OT
Oneyka Okongwu scored 22 points and Elijah Weaver hit a clutch 3-pointer to force overtime as Southern California rallied from a 21-point second-half deficit to earn an 82-78 victory over Stanford on Saturday.