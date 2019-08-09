A 20-year-old woman from Appleton, Minn., died Wednesday in a two-car crash in Chippewa County in which alcohol is suspected of having played a role, according to the State Patrol.

Brittany Lynn Schulz was a passenger in a southbound 1995 Saturn SL2 that turned left into the path of a northbound 2007 Cadillac Escalade on Hwy. 59 at Park Avenue in Watson, Minn., early Wednesday evening. The Cadillac struck the Saturn’s front passenger side, killing Schulz.

The Saturn’s driver, Braxton M. Anderson, 34, of New Effington, S.D., was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries. He had been drinking, the patrol said.

The driver of the Cadillac, Scotty Ponun, 31, of Milan, Minn., and his passenger, Wanton Isikar, also of Milan, suffered noncritical injuries. Both were wearing seat belts and no alcohol use was detected.

