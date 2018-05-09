APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton Police have identified five officers involved in a deadly shooting, as well as the man who was killed.

Police say 50-year-old David J. Robinson died at the scene Monday after he confronted officers with a shotgun. Results of an autopsy have not been released.

Investigators say the officers who shot at Robinson fired at least one round each. They are identified as Officer Nathan Hoffman, Officer Brandon Schnese, Sgt. Ryan Schroeder, Officer Frank Wychgram and Officer Tom Zieman.

No officers were injured. All five were placed on administrative assignment, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shooting investigations.