APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton man has been formally charged with making terrorist threats after investigators say he sent an electronic message to the FBI threatening to "shoot up" a school.
Cash bond of $10,000 was set Monday for 23-year-old David Etheridge. Authorities say no specific school was targeted.
WLUK-TV reports police searched Etheridge's house after he was arrested and say four rifles and ammunition were confiscated. They also seized several electronic devices. A criminal complaint says Etheridge sent nearly 650 online messages to the FBI over the past two months.
Court records do not list a defense attorney.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.