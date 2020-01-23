APPLETON, Wis. — The City of Appleton has banned license medical and mental health professionals from practicing conversion therapy on minors.
The resolution passed by the Common Council Wednesday night defines conversion therapy as the practice of trying to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.
The 14-1 vote came after several hours of testimony at an overcrowded meeting.
WLUK-TV reports anyone found to be practicing conversion therapy would be referred to the state Department of Safety and Professional Services.
Opponents of the ban say it is too broad and would infringe on parental rights.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
'Last Full Measure' reveals the shame and trauma vets battle
Star-studded cast elevates war drama "The Last Full Measure."
Movies
'Clemency' explores harsh realities of capital punishment
"Clemency" highlights the issue from the vantage point of a prison warden.
Movies
Review: Bios put spotlight on director Lumet, actor McKellen
"Sidney Lumet: A Life" by Maura Spiegel; "Ian McKellen: A Biography" by Garry O'Connor (both St. Martin's)New biographies of director Sidney Lumet and actor Ian…
Music
New music review: Eminem takes stand against gun violence
HIP-HopEminem, "Darkness" (Interscope)Eminem had an unexpected gift for fans last Friday — and a stark new video that's sure to spark heated debate.The Detroit…
Music
Get to know the rest of First Avenue's Best New Bands of 2019
There's a soulful Southern rocker, a lushly ambient neo-twang band, a couple of fuzzed-out, psychedelic garage-rock bands and two very different underage acts. By the…