An Apple Valley elementary school is reissuing its school yearbook after realizing it mistakenly left out students in special education.

Parent Ellen Stumbo noticed the error when her fifth-grade daughter came home from school Thursday with Westview Elementary School’s yearbook, which, like high schools, included portrait photos of each student. But as they flipped through the pages, they found that her younger daughter, Nichole, who has Down syndrome, was missing from the yearbook — along with other students with disabilities.

“The school printed a yearbook that excluded the children with disabilities,” Stumbo wrote in an online post about being a parent of kids with disabilities. “To me, this is inexcusable. Schools, you know better. You have to be better. Our kids are not disposable, they are not invisible, and they have the same right as every other student to be included in the yearbook.”

The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school district said the omission was unintentional and hadn’t happened before. Spokesman Tony Taschner said the school is asking all students to return their yearbooks, and the school will issue new yearbooks before the end of the school year.

“There was a mistake made,” Taschner said, adding that the school was notified Thursday after the yearbooks were distributed and will redo the books “like we’d do if any group of students was inadvertently omitted.”

Stumbo said she’s grateful for the school’s immediate response to remedy the situation. But she said she’s still upset the yearbooks were distributed and that no one noticed a segment of the student body was missing.

“It’s one more place my kids get overlooked,” said Stumbo, a mother of three who also started a group that works with churches on disability issues. “I’m hurt by the fact that there are still negative disability attitudes my kids face.”