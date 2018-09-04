An Apple Valley man in custody at the Beltrami County Jail died at the facility Sunday.

The Beltrami County sheriff’s office said Hardel H. Sherrell, 27, died of “an unknown medical condition.”

According to the sheriff’s news release: Sherrell “collapsed and become unresponsive” about 4:58 p.m. A corrections officer and a medical technician were present at the time.

Jail staff used CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED). First responders and an ambulance also responded, and were unable to revive Sherrell.

The death is being investigated by Bemidji police and the Beltrami County Coroner’s Office with help from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities released no other information about Sherrell’s death.