NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Fluor Corp., down $13.23 to $45.76
The company slashed its annual forecast because of problems with a gas-fired power project.
Shake Shack Inc., up $8.54 to $55.95
The burger chain had a better first quarter than analysts expected.
Pandora Media Inc., up $1.14 to $6.89
The music streaming service posted a smaller loss and more revenue than Wall Street had forecast.
Weight Watchers International Inc., up 13 cents to $69.83
The weight-loss program company raised its annual profit forecast after its first-quarter report.
Apple Inc., up $6.94 to $183.83
Warren Buffett said his company, Berkshire Hathaway, bought more stock in the tech giant.
Newell Brands Inc., up 96 cents to $27.65
The consumer products company agreed to sell its disposable cups and cutlery business.
CBS Corp., $4.43 to $53.17
Reuters reported that Shari Redstone, whose family controls CBS and Viacom, has dropped a demand that Viacom's CEO be No. 2 in a combined company.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc., down $21.83 to $552.97
The precision instrument maker posted a smaller-than-expected profit.
