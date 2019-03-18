NEW YORK — Apple has unveiled a new iPad that's thinner and slightly larger than its current entry-level tablet.
The new iPad Air will cost $499 and sport a screen that measures 10.5 inches diagonally. That compares with the standard, 9.7-inch iPad at $329.
Apple has a higher-end Pro model starting at $999. The new iPad Air has several features found in older Pro models, but not the latest. For instance, the iPad Air has a home button with a fingerprint sensor, while the latest Pro ditches that to make more room for the screen.
Apple is also refreshing its 7.9-inch iPad Mini.
Apple refreshes iPad lineup, with larger entry-level model
