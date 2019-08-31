Apple may be putting more emphasis on services such as Apple Music and its upcoming Apple TV+ streaming television offering, but that doesn't mean the tech giant is giving up on its iconic products in any way.

As an example of that, Apple is expected to conduct an event in September in which it will unveil not only new models of the iPhone, but revamped iPads, a new Mac laptop, and give details on other new products that could be on store shelves in the coming weeks. Bloomberg News reported details of Apple's plans citing "people familiar with the situation."

Apple didn't return a request for comment about its upcoming product-event plans.

Among the items Apple is expected to show off are two new versions of the iPhone that are described as "Pro" iPhones that will replace the current top-of-the-line iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and another to replace iPhone XR. The new "Pro" iPhones will reportedly come with improved camera technology designed to take pictures and videos with ultrawide angles.

The new iPhone prices will likely be a topic of conversation, as the iPhone XS models currently start at $729 and run up to $1,179, depending on how much storage is included with the phone. Based on those prices, it's possible that the "Pro" iPhones could come with a base price of $1,000.

Bloomberg News also said that Apple will upgrade its iPad Pro tablets, with screens measuring either 11 inches or 12.9 inches, and with faster processors and better cameras, and bring out a lower-end iPad that will be marketed toward students.

A new MacBook Pro with a 16-inch screen is also expected to be unveiled that will become the largest MacBook available.

The company is also expected to give updates to its Apple Watch line, and Apple TV set-top box. Upgrading Apple TV would be likely as Apple is gearing up to launch its new Apple TV+ streaming television service this fall.

Apple has made no secret of its view that revenue from services such as subscriptions to Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud and its take from App Store purchases and subscriptions through the App Store is the next big thing for the company.