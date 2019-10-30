– Apple said Wednesday that its profit shrank for the fourth consecutive quarter — the longest such streak since 2016 — but it forecast that better days were ahead.

The tech giant said its profit fell 3.1% to $13.69 billion in the latest quarter, from $14.13 billion a year ago, largely because of continued declines in iPhone sales. Yet the results beat analysts' expectations and would probably be cheered by investors because of indications that its new iPhone models would be a hit.

Apple reported a 9% fall in iPhone sales in the quarter, smaller than the declines in other recent quarters. More important, the company said it expected strong sales in the current holiday quarter — news that seemed to confirm Wall Street expectations that people like the iPhones introduced last month.

Apple also showed signs of recovery in China, a crucial market where the company had struggled for months. After a roughly 20% drop in sales in the region over the previous nine months, Apple said sales there were down 2.4%.

The results suggested that the issues causing Apple's business to shrink in China and elsewhere in recent months had been resolved — or at least temporarily patched.

Apple became a $1 trillion company on the back of the iPhone, one of history's most successful products. But as the smartphone market became saturated, Apple increased iPhone prices to keep growing.

The strategy worked for a time. But as prices went up, sales of new phones slowed, particularly in markets like China.

Apple's latest iPhones — the iPhone 11 family — seem to be bucking the trend. The latest quarter represents just nine days of sales of the iPhone 11, but the drop in iPhone sales were lower than in the previous three quarters.

Meanwhile, Apple's earnings have been buoyed by sales of wearable devices like the Apple Watch and AirPods, as well as its business of selling apps and other services like music and news.

Apple is trying to bolster that business with a gaming service introduced last month and a streaming service set to start Friday. That streaming service, called Apple TV Plus, will cost $5 a month. The service is far cheaper than competing services from rivals like Netflix and HBO, but it will also offer far fewer options for customers.