NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Apple Inc., down $15.73 to $142.19
The tech giant said iPhone sales in China weakened over the holiday season and will fall far short of Wall Street forecasts.
Celgene Corp., up $13.79 to $80.43
Bristol-Myers Squibb agreed to buy the cancer drugmaker for $74 billion.
Intel Corp., down $2.59 to $44.49
Chipmakers and other technology companies slumped as investors feared Apple's comments were a bad sign for the industry.
3M Co., down $7.19 to $183.76
Shares in industrial companies fell following concerns about China's economy and a weak report on U.S. manufacturing.
Realty Income Corp., up 55 cents to $62.48
Share in real estate companies and other stocks that tend to do better in times of economic turmoil rose on Thursday.
Delta Air Lines Inc., down $4.48 to $45.61
Airline stocks dropped after Delta said its fourth-quarter revenue won't grow as much as it expected.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 29 cents to $10.07
Copper prices slumped amid concern that slower economic growth will reduce demand for copper in construction.
Caterpillar Inc., down $4.87 to $121.51
A weak report Thursday on U.S. manufacturing also weighed on the market.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.