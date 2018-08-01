NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
Apple Inc., up $11.21 to $201.50
The company's quarterly results beat expectations as iPhone sales prices rose, and it gave a strong fourth-quarter forecast.
Hanesbrands Inc., down $4.30 to $17.96
The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker said Target won't renew a contract with the Champion brand.
SodaStream International Inc., up $23 to $110.30
The maker of beverage carbonation systems raised its forecasts for the year.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp., down 52 cents to $5.93
The company said wet weather hurt sales of camping and water sports gear in its latest quarter.
Comerica Inc., up 68 cents to $97.62
Banks rose Wednesday as a strong private payroll survey from ADP sent interest rates higher.
Pandora Media Inc., up 99 cents to $7.73
The music streaming company said its subscription revenue jumped.
Cheesecake Factory Inc., down $6.97 to $49.06
The restaurant chain said higher medical insurance and legal costs cut into its quarterly profit.
Campbell Soup Co., up 53 cents to $41.43
The Wall Street Journal reported that activist investment firm Third Point bought $300 million worth of the soup maker's stock.
