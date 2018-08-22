LANSING, Mich. — A federal appeals court has upheld disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar's 60-year prison sentence for possessing child pornography and destroying evidence.
A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati denied Nassar's appeal Wednesday.
The former Michigan State University employee and USA Gymnastics team physician had argued that a district judge erred in increasing his sentence due to his multiple sexual assault convictions in state courts. Nassar also disputed the order that his federal term run consecutively — instead of at the same time — as his state sentences.
The 55-year-old Nassar also is appealing his 40-year minimum state sentences, which he will serve if he is still alive after the federal term.
He pleaded guilty to molesting young athletes and a daughter of family friends.
