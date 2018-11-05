NEW YORK — A federal appeals court in New York has tossed out an investment banker's insider trading conviction, saying there were procedural errors at his trial.
Prosecutors must now decide whether to seek a retrial of Yale-educated Sean Stewart.
The 37-year-old Stewart served more than a year of his three-year prison sentence before he was released in June.
A prosecutors' spokesman had no immediate comment.
A lawyer for Stewart says his defense team is pleased with the ruling.
In its 2-to-1 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan called the Stewart case unusual. It noted Stewart admitted feeding secrets to his father, who along with others earned more than $1 million.
In a dissent, Judge Richard Berman says the evidence against Stewart was overwhelming and his defense feeble.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.