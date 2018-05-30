RICHMOND, Va. — An appeals court has wiped out the convictions of two film producers sentenced to federal prison for running a synthetic marijuana operation.
The Virginian-Pilot reports a Richmond appeals court ordered U.S. District Judge Raymond Jackson to take up the case again of Charles Burton Ritchie and Benjamin Galecki. They were convicted last year of running a $21 million operation out of Pensacola, Florida, that shipped the drug known as spice to areas in Virginia.
The court ruled Friday that Jackson shouldn't have barred defense testimony from a then-scientist with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The scientist was later arrested on charges of communicating with a child under 15 for sexual contact.
The two produced "Misery Loves Comedy," a 2015 documentary featuring Martin Short, Amy Schumer, Jimmy Fallon and other comedians.
