WASHINGTON — The full federal appeals court in Washington, DC, said Friday that it will take up the House of Representatives bid to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to appear before Congress
The decision gives new hope to House Democrats who want McGahn's testimony before the November elections. Arguments will be held April 28.
The order comes just two weeks after a three-judge panel of the appeals court ruled that judges have no role to play in the subpoena fight between the House and President Donald Trump over the testimony of high-ranking administration officials.
Friday's order throws out the earlier ruling.
