Motorists should be free to choose either of two lanes while turning left at an intersection without fear of being stopped and ticketed, according to a ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Kevin N. Birkland, 58, of Minnetonka, argued before the appellate court and won his contention that he legally entered the far right lane in an effort to have scrubbed from his record a 90-day license revocation that grew out of him being pulled over in September 2018 in Shorewood. He was consequently cited for drunken driving.

The judges pointed out Tuesday that while the relevant statute requires the driver to complete the turn to the right of the centerline separating opposite directions of traffic, "this unambiguous provision is silent as to which lane to the right of the roadway the driver must enter."

"We got a good decision," said defense attorney Paul Ahern, who since 1991 has dedicated his entire practice to defending clients accused of drunken driving. "That revocation should come off his record" now that the case goes back to the lower court for reconsideration.

Ahern also was quick to point out that the ruling informally trumps the official Minnesota Driver's Manual, which "surprisingly says that you have to turn into the left lane. But that's not what the statute says."

On page 23, complete with a color diagram, the state Department of Public Safety (DPS) manual instructs motorists making a left turn to "complete the turn in the first lane right of the centerline."

The state driver’s manual includes this graphic with the following instructions: Left turn: After checking traffic behind you and signaling your intent, move into the lane closest to the center line. If there are no lines marking the lanes, move your vehicle to the right of the center of the road. Look right and left before starting the turn. Yield right of way, if necessary. Turn the steering wheel hand-over-hand, and complete the turn in the first lane right of the center line.

DPS spokesman Doug Neville said Wednesday that his agency is reviewing the court's ruling and otherwise declined to elaborate on the manual's instruction.

On Sept. 30, 2018, Birkland was heading south on Christmas Lake Road shortly after 10 p.m. and stopped at Hwy. 7 in the left-hand turn lane.

The South Minnetonka Police Department officer pulled her squad car behind Birkland and saw him turn left into the far right lane and not the left lane, the one closest to the centerline.

The officer said in a subsequent court hearing that she pulled Birkland over for his lane selection and not out of any concern that he was driving under the influence. Once stopped, Birkland was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and registered a blood alcohol content reading of 0.10% during a breath test at police headquarters.

In January 2019, Hennepin County District Judge Daniel Moreno accepted a plea deal from Birkland that saw his drunken-driving charge dropped in exchange for him admitting to careless driving. However, the elapsed revocation would not be rescinded on paper.

Even so, the plea agreement could not erase for Birkland everything else that grew out of a stop that the appeals court said never should have happened: the inconvenience being unable to drive for 90 days, the hundreds of dollars in court-ordered fines and the expense of hiring an attorney.

Ahern added that Tuesday's victory not only clarifies one aspect of driving for millions of motorists in Minnesota, but there are tangible and positive consequences for Birkland.

Once the revocation comes off Birkland's record, as Ahern anticipates will happen, his client should get back the $680 he paid the court to have his license reinstated and should not suffer financially when paying for car insurance.

"They can increase your rates," based strictly on a revocation and despite having the drunken driving charge dismissed, the attorney said.

"And if he got picked up again" on suspicion of being under the influence, "it could work against him" in court, Ahern added.