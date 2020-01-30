PARIS — A French appeals court has acquitted a French cardinal of covering up the sexual abuse of minors in his flock.
The appeals court in the southeastern French city of Lyon gave no explanation on Thursday for its ruling.
Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, archbishop of Lyon, had been convicted in March and given a six-month suspended sentence for abuses by a predator priest that dated as far back as the 1970s.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Appeals court acquits French cardinal of sex abuse cover-up
A French appeals court has acquitted a French cardinal of covering up the sexual abuse of minors in his flock.
World
Giraffe that fled truck in Thailand found dead in a canal
A giraffe that escaped from a truck while being transported to a zoo in Thailand was found dead in a drainage canal Thursday.
World
Europe evacuation flight off to China, cruise ship checked
An A380 passenger plane left Portugal on Thursday en route to pick up hundreds of Europeans in China who want to escape the new virus and Italian authorities were keeping some 6,000 passengers on a cruise ship while they checked for a possible infection.
World
UN: Africa's locust outbreak needs $76M 'by, actually, now'
The worst locust outbreak that parts of East Africa have seen in 70 years needs some $76 million to help control and the money is "required by, actually, now," the United Nations said Thursday.
World
Indian police detain man for firing during student protest
Indian police on Thursday detained a man who allegedly fired a pistol near a university in New Delhi where students were protesting a new citizenship law that excludes Muslims.