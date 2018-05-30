LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court has turned away the appeal of a former Rotary Club president convicted in the murder of his wife because prosecutors say he wanted to devote himself to a secret sexual bondage lifestyle that involved other women.
The court issued an order Tuesday regarding the appeal from Bob Bashara. The trial revealed that Bashara hosted men and women at a sex dungeon under a bar called the Hard Luck Lounge and went by bondage nickname "Master Bob."
Bashara's wife, Jane, was strangled by a handyman in their Grosse Pointe Park garage in 2012. Her body was discovered in her Mercedes-Benz in a Detroit alley.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Record number of women bid for Senate but challenges await
A record number of women are running for the U.S. Senate this year, and their stiff challenge is winning enough seats to dramatically diversify a chamber long dominated by men.
National
Michigan commits $50M to building second large Soo Lock
Gov. Rick Snyder and legislative leaders on Wednesday committed up to $50 million to upgrade the Soo Locks, a bid to persuade the federal government to fund the long-sought $1 billion proposal to build a second large lock that allows commercial ships to traverse the Great Lakes.
National
Giuliani says he's counseled Trump against firing Sessions
President Donald Trump's lawyer has repeatedly counseled him not to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions despite the president's ongoing anger at the attorney general's decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe.
National
The Latest: Graham doesn't expect Sessions to leave soon
The Latest on President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (all times local):
National
Trump tells young athletes to play to win, have a good life
Taking his turn in the batting cage and swinging a golf club, President Donald Trump joined a group of famous athletes for a field day with kids at the White House on Wednesday as he kicked off an effort to increase youth participation in sports.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.