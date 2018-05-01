NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Attorneys for a woman who killed a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute say she was a sex-trafficking victim afraid for her life — but prosecutors say she killed the man to rob him.

Both sides will make oral arguments next month in her appeal of her sentence of life without parole.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals set a June 14 court date for the case of 29-year-old Cyntoia Brown in front of a three-judge panel in Cincinnati.

Brown has been in prison since 2004, when she was convicted of killing the 43-year-old man who had solicited her.

She cannot be paroled until she's at least 67.

Celebrities including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian West have called for her release.