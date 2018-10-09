TOKYO — Japanese police are investigating the death of a zookeeper killed in an apparent attack by a white tiger.
Local police say 40-year-old Akira Furusho was found bleeding from his neck and collapsed Monday evening inside a tiger cage at Hirakawa Zoological Park in Kagoshima in southern Japan.
Zoo officials say they believe Furusho was attacked while trying to move a male tiger from its exhibition cage to its night-time cage. The tiger is one of four rare white tigers at the zoo.
Furusho was rushed to a hospital but was later pronounced dead. His autopsy results were pending.
The tiger was sedated with a tranquilizer gun.
The white tiger area is closed to the public while police investigate.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Yemeni smiths beat missiles into knives, not ploughshares
Sometimes, the raw material of Ali Ghomari's work comes screaming from the skies over Yemen.
World
Malaysia plans new taxes to help pay off snowballing debt
Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said Tuesday the government plans to new tax measures to help raise funds to pay off national debts that have snowballed due to corruption under the previous government.
World
China promises not to weaken yuan, criticizes US concern
China promised Tuesday not to weaken its currency to boost exports during a tariff fight with Washington and rejected U.S. concern about the yuan's sagging exchange rate as groundless and irresponsible.
World
Tokyo Olympics: Costs hit almost $25 billion _ may go higher
The price tag keeps soaring for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics despite local organizers and the International Olympic Committee saying that spending is being cut.
World
US student detained in Israel for alleged boycott support
Israel has held an American graduate student in detention at its international airport for the past week, accusing her of supporting a Palestinian-led boycott campaign against the Jewish state.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.