WALKER, Minn. — Cass County sheriff officials are investigating an apparent drowning in Leech Lake.
Sheriff Tom Burch says deputies were called to Woodland Resort on the lake's Kabekona Bay in Shingobee Township Monday afternoon. An adult female was found unresponsive in the water near a dock.
Individuals at the scene began CPR until first responders arrived, but the woman was pronounced dead at the resort. The woman has not been identified. An autopsy will be done at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Suspect arrested following police pursuit and crash into Maplewood home
No one was hurt, but several residents have been evacuated.
West Metro
Charge: Drunk mom hands baby to strangers in Twin Cities bar, leaves
Bar staff refused to serve because she was "extremely drunk," according to the criminal complaint.
Local
New Minnesota sex crimes task force survives in late budget deal
Gun control, probation reform not part of compromise public safety package.
National
The Latest: Assembly GOP wants $500 million for schools
The Latest on Wisconsin budget negotiations (all times local):
Local
Bummer of a summer for Twin Cities? Cool and rainy is the forecast
That's the word from the National Weather Service as metro area slogs toward Memorial Day weekend.