MINNEAPOLIS _ Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $20.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 72 cents.

The glass products company posted revenue of $362.1 million in the period.

Apogee Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.13 to $3.33 per share.

Apogee Enterprises shares have increased slightly more than 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 8 percent in the last 12 months.

