MINNEAPOLIS _ Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $20.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 72 cents.
The glass products company posted revenue of $362.1 million in the period.
Apogee Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.13 to $3.33 per share.
Apogee Enterprises shares have increased slightly more than 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 8 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APOG
