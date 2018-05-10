ST. PAUL, Minn. — The chief executive of one of Minnesota's two medical marijuana manufacturers is out amid the company's years of heavy financial losses.

LeafLine Labs confirmed to The Associated Press Thursday that Andy Bachman "is no longer serving in any capacity." Bachman was a co-founder and had served in the role since 2016. He did not respond to a voicemail requesting comment.

A company statement didn't give a reason for Bachman's departure and an official didn't immediately respond to questions.

LeafLine has struggled since medical marijuana sales began in 2015. The company lost $6.9 million in its first two financial years. Two top executives left the Cottage Grove company last year and it temporarily scaled back its operations last fall during a supply shortage that it blamed on lab testing delays.