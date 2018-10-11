BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana is paying $149,075 to end a sexual misconduct lawsuit against former Secretary of State Tom Schedler that was filed by one of his former employees.
Schedler will personally pay $18,425 on top of the taxpayer-financed amount.
Details of the settlement were provided Thursday to The Associated Press by the Division of Administration. The payments will resolve legal claims that Schedler sexually harassed a woman who worked for him.
A state district judge has signed paperwork ending the lawsuit.
Schedler, a Republican in office since 2010, resigned as Louisiana's chief elections official in May amid intensifying scrutiny about the harassment allegations.
Of the taxpayer-financed amount, the Division of Administration says $58,625 will be paid by the Office of Risk Management, Louisiana's self-insurer, and $90,450 by the secretary of state's office.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.