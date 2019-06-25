SALT LAKE CITY — The luxury Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City is accused in a lawsuit of luring workers from the Philippines to a program that promised training and cultural immersion but instead forced them to work long hours doing menial jobs for low pay.
Four workers represented by the Asian Americans Advancing Justice organization alleged in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that the hotel misused a type of visa similar to an internship program and instead treated participants like normal workers to avoid travel costs and other fees.
Grand America officials didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
The hotel is a well-known landmark in Salt Lake City and has hosted presidents.
