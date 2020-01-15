A woman died in an apartment fire Tuesday morning in Montevideo, Minn., authorities said.
Firefighters found the victim inside the Lincoln Apartment complex at 17th Street and Lincoln Avenue. She was taken by ambulance to Chippewa County Medical Center where she died, according to a statement from the Montevideo Police Department.
The name of the victim was not released.
The State Fire Marshal and Montevideo police are working to determine the origin of the fire, which was reported at 1:13 a.m.
All other occupants were able to get out of the building, but are without a place to live as the complex suffered smoke damage, police said.
