MILWAUKEE — Authorities say an apartment building fire in Milwaukee that injured three people is suspicious.
WISN-TV reports firefighters responded about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Several people had to be rescued from the building's second floor, and three adults were treated for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters say the blaze is suspicious because there were three distinct fires throughout the apartment building. They also responded to a fire at the same complex on May 9. Thirty people were displaced following that fire.
