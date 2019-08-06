The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 5 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Philadelphia soccer player's comments on gun violence resonate with Minnesota United
United coach Adrian Heath and veteran defender Michael Boxall speak up to support Philadelphia Union's Alejandro Bedoya's call for Congress to end gun violence. `Any human being would have to support his statements,' Boxall said.
Vikings
Stefanski: 'By design, training camp's not easy'
In what will be his first full season as the Vikings' offensive coordinator, Kevin Stefanski says that the coaching staff is looking forward to seeing how their hard work has formed the team so far, with their first test against New Orleans.
Vikings
Nelson retires after memorable run with Rodgers, Packers
Jordy Nelson's NFL career ended in the same place where it began: Lambeau Field.
Vikings
Vikings' rookie receiver Johnson gets praise from Zimmer
Asked before practice about the many young receivers fighting for roster spots behind starters Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, Olabisi Johnson was the first one coach Mike Zimmer patted on the back.
Twins
Mariners' Tim Beckham suspended 80 games for PED violation
Seattle Mariners infielder Tim Beckham has been suspended 80 games as part of baseball's joint drug agreement after testing positive for stanozolol, a banned performance enhancer, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.