The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 1 total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 1 Ash Barty wins on No. 1 Court at Wimbledon
Ash Barty played her first match as the No. 1 player in the world on No. 1 Court at Wimbledon, and she won.
Sports
Live at 2 p.m.: Follow USA vs. England World Cup semifinal match here
Defending champion United States meets France, the tournament host, in a quarterfinal match that many people are looking forward to as the best game of the tournament. We have links to video and more.
Sports
The Latest: Back on grass, Nadal wins again at Wimbledon
The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):
Sports
WADA delivers batch of Russian doping data for possible bans
The World Anti-Doping Agency has turned over evidence from 43 Russian doping cases to international sports federations, all based on the trove of data received…
Lynx
Washington playing stellar defense during winning streak
The Washington Mystics have gotten downright defensive.