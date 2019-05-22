The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2018 final records, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote, 2018 final ranking and high and low place on ballots:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Listen: What can we expect from the Ryan Saunders coaching era?
Chris Hine and Michael Rand dissect the hiring of Ryan Saunders as permanent head coach of the Timberwolves. Can the Wolves really play the style he and Gersson Rosas favor? How important is it that players are already working out together this offseason?
Golf
Coach: Not a big deal that Cam Newton isn't throwing yet
Cam Newton still isn't throwing a football four months after surgery on his throwing shoulder.
Motorsports
F1 drivers share their fond memories of F1 great Niki Lauda
Sharing their memories of Niki Lauda, Formula One drivers spoke fondly of the former champion's straight-talking manner and the "amazing" legacy he left by overcoming a life-threatening crash.
Variety
These Minnesota grown-ups take Wiffle ball seriously – very seriously
A Cottage Grove man has built what's believed to be the biggest adult Wiffle ball league in the country.
Sports
St. Thomas will 'involuntarily' leave MIAC by spring of 2021
The MIAC announced Wednesday that St. Thomas "will be involuntarily removed" from the conference that it joined as an original member in 1920.