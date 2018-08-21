2018: DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix
2017: Epiphanny Prince, New York
2016: Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Nats throw in towel, trade Murphy to Cubs, Adams to Cards
Essentially throwing in the towel on a disappointing season, the Washington Nationals traded second baseman Daniel Murphy to the Chicago Cubs and first baseman Matt Adams to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
Vikings
Mayfield ends impressive camp with Browns imitating GM
Baker Mayfield dressed as Browns general manager John Dorsey for the team's rookie talent show.
Twins
White Sox manager Rick Renteria released from hospital
Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria has been released from a Minnesota hospital after undergoing tests following an episode of lightheadedness.
Golf
Column: A different level of Tigermania this time around
Tiger Woods seems to be bigger now than when he was good.
Vikings
Priefer explains Daniel Carlson's demeanor
Vikings special teams coordinator Mike Priefer talked today on his impression of kicker Daniel Carlson's calm attitude and how he sees it will benefit the team.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.