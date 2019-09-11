Player of the Year
2019 — Elena Delle Donne, Washington
2018 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle
2017 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota
2016 — Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles
Coach of the Year
2019 — Mike Thibault, Washington
2018 — Nicki Collen, Atlanta
2017 — Curt Miller, Connecticut
2016 — Brian Agler, Los Angeles
Comeback Player of the Year
2019 — Isabelle Harrison, Dallas
2018 — DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix
2017 — Epiphanny Prince, New York
2016 — Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut
Most Improved Player of the Year
2019 — Leilani Mitchell, Phoenix
2018 — Natasha Howard, Seattle
2017 — Jonquel Jones, Connecticut
2016 — Elizabeth Williams, Atlanta
Defensive Player of the Year
2019 — Natasha Howard, Seattle
2018 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota
2017 — Alana Beard, Los Angeles
2016 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota
Rookie of the Year
2019 — Napheesa Collier, Minnesota
2018 — A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas
2017 — Allisha Gray, Dallas
2016 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle
Sixth Woman of the Year
2019 — Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas
2018 — Jonquel Jones, Connecticut
2017 — Sugar Rodgers, New York
2016 — Jantel Lavender, Los Angeles
All-WNBA Team
2019
First Team — Elena Delle Donne, Brittney Griner, Courtney Vandersloot, Chelsea Gray, Jonquel Jones
Second Team — Natasha Howard, Nneka Ogwumike, Liz Cambage, Diamond DeShields, DeWanna Bonner
2018
First Team — Breanna Stewart, Liz Cambage, Elena Delle Donne, Diana Taurasi, Tiffany Hayes
Second Team — Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Brittney Griner, Sylvia Fowles, Skylar Diggins-Smith
2017
First Team — Sylvia Fowles, Tina Charles, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike
Second Team — Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore, Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi
2016
First Team — Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Tina Charles, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne
Second Team — Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Angel McCoughtry, Candace Parker, Sylvia Fowles
All-Rookie Team
2019 — Napheesa Collier, Arike Ogunbowale, Teaira McCowan, Jackie Young, Brianna Turner
2018 — A'ja Wilson, Diamond DeShields, Kelsey Mitchell, Azura Stevens, Kia Nurse, Ariel Atkins
2017 — Allisha Gray, Kaela Davis, Brittney Sykes, Kelsey Plum, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
2016 — Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson, Aerial Powers, Imani Boyette, Tiffany Mitchell