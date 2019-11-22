Tua Tagovailoa changed Alabama football and became a star before he was even a starter.
On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, ESPN playoff reporter Heather Dinich joins AP's Ralph Russo to discuss Tagovailoa's legacy and Alabama's present without him. Can the Tide still make the College Football Playoff?
Tagovailoa's chances to win the Heisman also went away with the hip injury, but could he still be finalist? A change to the Heisman voting that probably should have been made long ago would make that more likely.
Plus, in a playoff-centric world, do other great college football stories get underplayed?
