The Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma has not been this significant in years.
The 19th-ranked Longhorns and No. 7 Sooners meet Saturday in Dallas and the winner is positioned to the Big12 front-runner. This week on the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , USA Today's George Schroeder joins AP's Ralph Russo to preview the big games of week six, including Texas-Oklahoma, where Schroeder will be.
Also, the unintended consequences of the new redshirt rule, and why they are really not that big of a deal. Plus, the College Football Playoff favorite already seem apparent. Which teams could shake things up in October?
