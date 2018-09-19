No. 7 Stanford and No. 20 Oregon is the highlight game of the weekend in college football, but it's hard to assess the Ducks.
On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , guest Chantel Jennings previews the Pac-12's big game and gives the back story on Ducks star quarterback Justin Herbert. The Ducks are 3-0 but have not played a competitive opponent. So it's hard to tell if they are ready to break a two-game losing streak against Bryce Love and the Cardinal.
Jennings and AP's Ralph Russo focus on the Pac-12, looking Southern California's problems and who — if anybody — is good in the Pac-12 South. Plus, which struggling first-year coach is off to the most worrisome start.
