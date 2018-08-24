The drama at Ohio State that put Urban Meyer's status as coach in limbo for three weeks has come to a resolution that has left many unsatisfied.
On a bonus edition of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic joins Ralph Russo to discuss the aftermath of the Meyer investigation. The Buckeyes coach was given a three-game suspension, but the report seemed to lay out a reasonable case for Meyer to have been fired.
Former assistant Zach Smith had a pattern of troubling behavior, including domestic violence allegations against him by his ex-wife. Meyer failed to protect Ohio State from a liability and did not acknowledge Courtney Smith while taking questions from reporters. Ohio State missed an opportunity to make a statement, even without firing Meyer.
