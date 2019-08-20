Voting in the AP Top 25 is a mix of art, science and hunch, and it's especially tricky when it comes to the preseason poll.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , ESPN's Rece Davis joins AP's Ralph Russo to discuss filling out a ballot when nobody has played yet.

Davis explains how he tries not to make his preseason vote a straight prediction for the season and how that can lead to some rankings that look a little different from the consensus. Picks such as Texas A&M at No. 6, but Florida at No. 15. And while it's good to think outside the box, Davis tries not to overthink it at the top of college football, where a few teams have separated from the pack.