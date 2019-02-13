The 2019 college football season is seven and a half months away. Time to start projecting.
On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Bill Connelly of SB Nation joins AP's Ralph Russo to talk about the release of the S&P+ projections for next season. Connolly's metric combines returning production, recruiting rating and recent results to rate the best teams for the coming season.
No surprise, Alabama is No. 1. S&P+ really loves the Southeastern Conference. It is skeptical about Texas being all the way back. There is a huge gap between national champion Clemson and the rest of the ACC and a potentially interesting race developing in the Big Ten West. Oregon will be crucial for a Pac-12 rebound.
