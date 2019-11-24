No. 2 Ohio State gained some ground on No. 1 LSU in The Associated Press college football poll and Oregon dropped out of the top 10 after being upset by Arizona State.

The Tigers remained No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 50 first-places votes. The Buckeyes got nine first-place votes, up from five last week. No. 3 Clemson received three first-place votes. No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Alabama also held their spots.

Ohio State is coming off a 28-17 victory over Penn State that dropped the Nittany Lions two spots to No. 11.

Oregon dropped eight spots to No. 14 after losing 31-28 at Arizona State. That allowed Utah to move up a spot to No. 6 and Oklahoma to No. 7. Florida, Minnesota and Michigan round out the top 10.

___

POLL POINTS

Alabama has now been ranked for 209 consecutive weeks, starting with the 2008 preseason poll, tying Florida (Sept. 9, 1990-Oct. 5, 2002) for the third-longest streak in poll history. Nebraska has the longest streak at 348 weeks (21 years, Oct. 12, 1981-Sept. 22, 2002) and Florida State is second with 211 weeks (12 years, Sept. 24, 1989-Nov. 11, 2001).

The Tide should tie Bobby Bowden's Seminoles this season and surpass them in next year's preseason poll. There are typically 16 polls in a season, counting preseason and final. At that rate, Alabama would pass the record Nebraska set under coach Tom Osborne in Week 5 of the 2029 season.

FYI, Nick Saban would be about a month shy of his 78th birthday.

IN

— No. 24 Navy jumped into the rankings, knocking out American Athletic Conference rival SMU.

— No. 25 Southern California finished its regular season by beating rival UCLA and jumping back into the rankings. The Trojans have had two previous one-week stays in the poll this season.

OUT

— Texas A&M fell out after a brief return to the AP Top 25. The Aggies lost for the fourth time, this time to Georgia. All of A&M's losses have come against teams ranked in the current top 16. It gets no easier for the Aggies next week. They will face No. 1 LSU and become the first team in the history of the AP poll, which dates to 1936, to face a No. 1 three times in one season. Playing the No. 1 team twice in one season has happened 30 times previously, and that's including seven teams that played one of those games in the postseason.

Texas A&M lost to No. 1 Clemson 24-10 in September and to No. 1 Alabama 47-28 in October.

CONFERNCE CALL

Big Ten — 6 (Nos. 2, 9, 10, 12, 13, 19).

SEC — 5 (Nos. 1, 4, 5, 8, 16).

American — 3 (Nos. 17, 18, 24).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 7, 11, 21).

Pac 12 — 3 (Nos. 6, 14, 25).

ACC — 2 (Nos. 3, 23).

Mountain West — 1 (No. 20).

Sun Belt — 1 (No. 22).

Independent — 1 (No. 15).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 10 Michigan. Is THIS the year Jim Harbaugh finally breaks through against the Buckeyes?

No. 5 Alabama at No. 16 Auburn. All eyes on Alabama backup quarterback Mac Jones in the Iron Bowl.

No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State. Bedlam is for bragging rights and the Sooners' playoff hopes.

No. 13 Wisconsin at No. 9 Minnesota. The winner goes to the Big Ten championship game as West Division champion.

No. 18 Cincinnati at No. 17 Memphis. The Tigers need a victory to clinch the AAC West — and a rematch at home with the Bearcats the next week.

____

