MINNEAPOLIS — Two people with direct knowledge of the deals tell The Associated Press that the Minnesota Twins have agreed to five-year contracts with right fielder Max Kepler and shortstop Jorge Polanco.
The people spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the team had yet to announce the deals, which were reached on Thursday as pitchers and catchers went through their first workout in Fort Myers, Florida. The Twins scheduled a news conference for Friday.
Kepler's contract is worth $35 million and includes a $10 million club option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout. Polanco's deal is valued at $25.75 million and has a 2024 option that could become guaranteed as well as a 2025 club option.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Dance team pioneer 'Swig' bows out of formations after 44 years
Leslie Swiggum, who helped lead the charge to elevate high school dance in Minnesota, is retiring after her section-winning Wayzata teams compete in the state tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Sports
Defending champion Croatia to face Spain in new Davis Cup
Defending champion Croatia will meet Rafael Nadal's Spain in the first edition of the revamped Davis Cup Finals in November.
Vikings
Super Bowl MVP Edelman to wave green flag at Daytona 500
New England Patriots receiver and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman has been named the honorary starter for Sunday's Daytona 500.
Twins
Angels' Ausmus will get in on the action at spring training
Brad Ausmus will absolutely get in on the action during his first spring training as Angels manager. He has already caught a couple of bullpens and plans to jump right into more drills along the way to help his players prepare for a fresh season.
Motorsports
Dillon, Wallace try and rekindle Daytona 500 magic
Austin Dillon would fly home from another miserable race last year — say, a 35th-place finish at Talladega or a 37th at Chicagoland — and try and comfort himself with thoughts of when he was feeling sky high.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.