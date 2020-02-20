WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to name Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, as acting director of national intelligence.
That's according to two administration officials with knowledge of the matter. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday to discuss personnel decisions.
Grenell, a loyal and outspoken Trump supporter, has been U.S. ambassador to Germany since 2018. He previously served as U.S. spokesman at the United Nations in the George W. Bush administration, including under then-Ambassador John Bolton.
