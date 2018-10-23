Two people with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press the New York Giants are trading cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints.

One of the people says the Giants will receive a fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-rounder in 2020 for Apple, a first-round pick in 2016 out of Ohio State.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced.

Apple has 23 tackles this season and a forced fumble.

The Giants are 1-6 after a 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

The Saints (5-1) lead the NFC South and will face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in a matchup of first-place teams.