OKLAHOMA CITY — AP Source: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Outdoors
Anderson: Boundary Waters magazine publisher makes time for his own adventures
Stu Osthoff, publisher of Boundary Waters Journal, gets the itch to live out the adventures and lifestyle chronicled in his magazine.
Outdoors
Anderson: Michael Waddell, a boy from Booger Bottom, is atop his game
Hunter and TV personality has a genuine way that is part of his success."
Gophers
Gophers sports teams will compete as planned 'at this time'
Gophers sports teams are competing this week in Indiana, Hawaii, Louisiana, Tennessee, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas and Pennsylvania.
Gophers
Gophers, Penn State to play Big Ten hockey semifinal before no fans
Penn State announced Wednesday amid the global coronavirus crisis that it will not allow fans, only "essential" personnel, at Saturday's hockey game at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State is offering refunds.
Wild
Kyle Connor scores twice in 3rd period, Jets beat Oilers 4-2
Kyle Connor scored twice in the third period in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.