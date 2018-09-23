Karl-Anthony Towns announced Saturday night that he is recommitting to the Minnesota Timberwolves, securing his future there while Jimmy Butler's remains a mystery.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed that Towns will be signing a five-year super-max extension worth $190 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the team nor Towns revealed the financial terms of the deal.

Towns announced part of the deal through social media, saying "5 More" — a clear nod to the length of the contract.

Butler told the Timberwolves several days ago that he would like to be traded and will not be signing an extension to stay with them after this season.